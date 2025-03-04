CS Mvurya: CHAN, AFCON Preparations Enters Second Phase - Capital Sports
Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya (right) and his Principal Secretary Eng. Peter Tum (left) speaking during a session with the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

Football

CS Mvurya: CHAN, AFCON Preparations Enters Second Phase

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Kenya’s preparations for this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are on course and on schedule, according to the Ministry of Sports.

Speaking while appearing before the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Salim Mvurya gave an update on the construction and renovations of key facilities earmarked for the two monumental events.

The tournaments are set to be co-hosted by the three East African neighbors—Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania—in August 2025 and 2027, respectively.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya speaking during a session with the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

CS Mvurya dismissed concerns regarding the preparatory process, particularly after the postponement of CHAN from February to August this year.

“There should be no doubts about our commitment. The government is fully focused on ensuring that all infrastructure is ready on time, and we are working closely with our partners to deliver world-class facilities,” he assured.

Echoing the CS’s sentiments, Sports Principal Secretary Eng. Peter Tum emphasized the government’s focus on infrastructure development and grassroots sports academies.

“We are making deliberate investments in sports infrastructure and youth development to unlock the full potential of our young talents from the grassroots level,” said Eng. Tum.

Sports Principal Secretary Eng. Peter Tum speaking during a session with the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

He noted that enabling Kenyan teams to honor global fixtures would build their experience, provide crucial exposure, and aid in their overall development.

“Competing on international stages is key to growth. It boosts confidence, sharpens skills, and allows our athletes to benchmark with the best in the world. We are committed to ensuring our teams get these opportunities,” he added.

With CHAN and AFCON preparations entering their second phase, the Ministry remains dedicated to ensuring top-tier facilities and support systems for athletes.

This commitment is expected to bolster Kenya’s standing in international football while nurturing emerging talent across the country.

