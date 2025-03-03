Shabana marksman Juma gunning for more after brace against KK Homeboyz

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2025 – Shabana’s Oscar Juma says his brace against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday has whetted his appetite for more.

Juma says he wants to keep hitting the back of the net for Tore Bobe with every chance he gets.

“It is a moment that I have really wanted for a long time. I have been waiting for my chance to get into the team and make my mark and thank God I managed to do that today. I am inspired to work hard and keep scoring for Shabana,” the former Transfoc player said.

Juma starred in the 4-1 thrashing of Abana Ba Ingo as the coach Francis Baraza’s side suffered their first loss in three months.

It was the latest achievement in an impressive resume for the forward who earlier in the season scored a hattrick for his former club, 3K FC, in a 4-0 thrashing of Kisumu All Stars.

Having joined Tore Bobe in the just-concluded transfer window, Juma says it was a move that was long overdue.

“I thank God for the chance to play for a great club such as Shabana. I had wanted to join them while I was still at Transfoc but it did not materialise. All in all, I was patient and finally it happened,” Juma said.

Speaking at the same time, Shabana coach Peter Okidi said there is more to come from the newest member of the Arsenal.

“He has been with us for the past two weeks and from what I’ve seen and know of him, we are yet to see his true potential. We expect more from him…he’s a player who enjoys the game and likes to take his chances as we saw today. We wish him all the best and are here to support him all the way,” the gaffer said.

Tore Bobe, who lie sixth on the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League log with 33 points, next face Murang’a SEAL on Saturday.