Queries over Team Kenya no-show at Junior Fencing Champs in Angola

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2025 – Did Kenya really compete at the Africa Junior Fencing Championships in Angola as was scheduled?

That is the pertinent question as results on the tournament’s website indicates zero points for the various Kenyans who were penciled in to compete in various categories.

One of them, 17-year-old Grace Marendes, was expected to compete in the women’s individual foil category – against 10 other fencers.

However, looking at the competition pathway leading to the final, Marendes name appears nowhere – an indicator she did not compete in the event.

That specific event, which ended on Saturday, was won by Egyptian Jana Ehab who beat fellow countrywoman, Sara Hossny Amr in the final.

In the men’s epee category, Brian Onyango and Victor Ochieng’ were expected to battle against 21 other competitors.

However, their names appear nowhere in the final rankings as well as the tableau of the competition category.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity indicates that the team failed to arrive in the Angolan capital – and in time for the competition – hence forfeiting the matches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The six officials and athletes failed to arrive at the competition venue in time for on site registration and material control (held on Friday the 28th of February). Instead they embarked on the trip on the night of March 1st, well aware of the fact that by the time they would arrive on March 2nd the individual competitions would be over,” the source intimated.

The team had reportedly registered athletes in four out of the six categories including men and women’s epee as well as in the individual foil.

The competition continues until tomorrow with the individual cadet championships (Under 18) but it is unknown whether Kenya has registered any team to compete in this round of the competition.

Capital Sport tried to reach out to Kenya Fencing Federation (KFF) secretary general Stephen Okalo who is yet to respond to the queries, over 24 hours after communication.

The latest development, if true, would be slap in the face of the government’s efforts to curb wasteful spending in addition to nurturing and developing talent — in the spirit of Talanta Hela.

More to follow…