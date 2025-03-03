Queries over Team Kenya no-show at Junior Fencing Champs in Angola - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Logo of the Kenya Fencing Federation. PHOTO/KENYA FENCING FEDERATION

Fencing

Queries over Team Kenya no-show at Junior Fencing Champs in Angola

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2025 – Did Kenya really compete at the Africa Junior Fencing Championships in Angola as was scheduled?

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

That is the pertinent question as results on the tournament’s website indicates zero points for the various Kenyans who were penciled in to compete in various categories.

One of them, 17-year-old Grace Marendes, was expected to compete in the women’s individual foil category – against 10 other fencers.

However, looking at the competition pathway leading to the final, Marendes name appears nowhere – an indicator she did not compete in the event.

That specific event, which ended on Saturday, was won by Egyptian Jana Ehab who beat fellow countrywoman, Sara Hossny Amr in the final.

In the men’s epee category, Brian Onyango and Victor Ochieng’ were expected to battle against 21 other competitors.

However, their names appear nowhere in the final rankings as well as the tableau of the competition category.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity indicates that the team failed to arrive in the Angolan capital – and in time for the competition – hence forfeiting the matches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The six officials and athletes failed to arrive at the competition venue in time for on site registration and material control (held on Friday the 28th of February). Instead they embarked on the trip on the night of March 1st, well aware of the fact that by the time they would arrive on March 2nd the individual competitions would be over,” the source intimated.

The team had reportedly registered athletes in four out of the six categories including men and women’s epee as well as in the individual foil.

The competition continues until tomorrow with the individual cadet championships (Under 18) but it is unknown whether Kenya has registered any team to compete in this round of the competition.

Capital Sport tried to reach out to Kenya Fencing Federation (KFF) secretary general Stephen Okalo who is yet to respond to the queries, over 24 hours after communication.

The latest development, if true, would be slap in the face of the government’s efforts to curb wasteful spending in addition to nurturing and developing talent — in the spirit of Talanta Hela.

More to follow…

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved