On the hunt again: Lionesses face Uganda, Belgium after Challenger Series second leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 7s team will face Uganda and Belgium in Pool A of the next leg of the Challenger Series in Cape Town on March 7-8.

Both teams are familiar to the Lionesses, having faced them at one point or another in recent times.

The Belgians famously drove the last nail into Kenya’s coffin of dreams to make the playoffs for last year’s Challenger Series – which would have taken them one step closer to the World Series.

On that occasion, Belgium won 26-7 in the third-place playoff at the final leg of the series in Poland.

Lionesses boast a dominant history over the Ugandans, the latest being their 19-0 demolition of their East African neighbours in the semis of the Africa Cup 7s in Accra, Ghana, last year.

The win confirmed Kenya’s direct qualification to this year’s Challenger Series.

Kenya will be heading into the second leg on an overdose of confidence after clinching their first-ever Challenger Series trophy with a 17-12 victory over Argentina in Cape Town on Sunday night.

The Ugandans ended their tournament on a high with a 17-7 triumph over Japan in the 7th place playoff.

On the other hand, Belgium finished ninth after beating Hong Kong China 19-12.