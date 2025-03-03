Kanbis, Swamis Through To T20 Play-Offs As Sir Ali, Sikhs, Samaj Pursue Remaining Two Slots

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2025 – Leaders’ Kanbis ‘A’ and second placed Swamibapa ‘A’ are through to the play offs of Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20 League following clinical performances over the weekend.

Both Kanbis A and Swamibapa A racked-up double advantage at the weekend, serving-up great moments ahead for cricket lovers in the competition that culminates this month.

On form Kanbis A defeated Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL A) by nine runs at Ngara Sports Club Saturday before handing Stray Lions A 63-run blowout at Peponi on Sunday.

Against Stray Lions, man-of-the-match Hiren Kabariya smacked a century (not out) off 54 balls to help Kanbis A retain the top spot on the T20 log in their penultimate match.

On Saturday, Swamibapa A defeated Kenya Kongonis A by nine wickets at Jaffery’s with Sachin Gill scoring a quick fire unbeaten 78 off only 28 balls.

They went on to decimate hosts Ngara Sports Club A by seven wickets on Sunday with return to form of captain Rushab Patel who scored a fine half century (60 runs off 46 balls).

After the weekend, the Dhiren Gondaria-led Kanbis cling onto the NPCA T20 summit with 42 points, two points clear of the Swamis.

On form Sir Ali surge on

The 50-Overs former Champions Ruaraka A are out of contention following mixed fortunes in the weekend’s fixtures.

Despite Sunday’s win, a five-wicket advantage over Samaj A, Ruaraka’ s hopes of reaching the last four had already been shattered by on-form Sir Ali Muslim Club A who beat them by eight wickets on Saturday.

Ruaraka have accumulated 26 points and have a match in hand.

What this means is that they are unable to reach the last four even if they beat Stray Lion A in their last match on Saturday.

Samaj A, with two matches to spare, and 2023 finalists Sikh Union A, with a match in hand, have slim chances and will both be hoping that Sir Ali stumble in their last two matches.

Sir Ali has two closing fixtures next weekend against Kanbis A and Samaj A.

It will be interesting to see who has the last laugh into the play off slots which will be decided next weekend.

Kongonis stun Sikhs

Sikh Union A were well on course for good things but got a rude shock from Kenya Kongonis who defeated them by six runs at Sikh Union Club Nairobi.

It was only Kongonis second win of the season, thanks to Alex Obanda’s 66 off 55 balls which made him man-of-the-match.

Kenya Kongonis won the toss and opted to bat first finishing with 149-4 in 20.0 overs.

In reply, Sikh Union’s hapless effort of 143 -7 in 20.0 overs failed to propel the hosts to a win they desperately needed to pile pressure on Sir Ali A.

Division One title Chase

The race for the NPCA T20 Division One league is still wide open, although leaders Sir Ali B and second placed Obuya Cricket Academy A have a head start.

Samaj B and Stray Lions B have a realistic chance, but it’s only a wait-and-see situation.

Led by former Kenya international Collins Obuya, Obuya Academy have been impressive in the competition having won eight out of 11 matches so far.

Obuya A currently trail Sir Ali B (36 points) by two points.

But like old wine, Collins tends to get better by age!

He currently tops the runs chart by a massive 558 runs in 10 innings at an average 55.80.

Obuya A defeated Goan Institute A by 13 runs at their Lenana High backyard on Sunday while Sir Ali B beat Kanbis B by nine wickets.

On Saturday, man of the match and opener Collins Obuya hit 98 off 51 deliveries as Obuya A beat Ngara B by 83 runs at Lenana.

Meanwhile, Wolves A still lead in Group A of Division 2.

Swamibapa Development also top in Group B.

Wolves A defeated Obuya B by three wickets to maintain their slot on the summit,

Swamibapa Development beat Ruaraka Development by 21 runs to stay ahead of the pack.

Division Two has a different format as opposed to Super Division and Division One.

Division Two is divided into two Groups (A & B) with the top four in the groups qualifying directly to Quarter Finals.