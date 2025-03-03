Aviator top winner bags Kshs 2 million from Kshs 400 stake

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2025 – A Kenyan gamer won Kshs 2 million via the 22Bet in January 2025 after staking Kshs 400 on the popular Aviator game on the platform.

The big win continued a trend of massive payout for a number of gamers who wagered a small amount but reaped bountifully as a result of skillful and mindful gaming on the platform.

Another player turned a Ksh 10,000 stake into a staggering Ksh 644,900, continuing the trend of high payouts for the game, which has become a fan favorite due to its dynamic and fast-paced gameplay.

A third winner betting on JetX walked away with Ksh 467,400, after placing a Ksh 20,000 bet.

JetX, known for its unique multiplier system, continues to allow players to multiply their stakes significantly.

An analysis of big wins in football, for the month also shows that one football enthusiast recently secured Ksh 365,250 from a Ksh 150,000 stake on a single bet with an impressive 2.435 odds multiplier.

Apart from these big wins, punters are actively participating in the Mega Millions campaign, which was launched in October 2024 in Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria.

So far, in Kenya, winners have been awarded iPhone 15 Pro Maxes, over Kshs 2 million in cash prizes, and four Bajaj 125HD motorbikes.

The giveaway is open to all 22Bet customers in Kenya, Uganda, and Nigeria. Players are encouraged to register or log into their accounts on the 22Bet website to participate.

Upon registration, participants will earn tickets, which automatically qualify them for the prize draws.

If their ticket is selected in the draw, winners will be notified via SMS or email.

Kenya has one of the highest gaming participation rates, with 76% of young people engaging in some form of betting.

According to NACADA, seven out of 10 young people in Kenya have tried their luck in gaming.

Gaming should however remain a fun and recreational activity, not a source of financial distress for punters.

22Bet ensures strict enforcement of 18+ age limits so that minors do not participate in betting activities.

To further promote responsible gaming, 22Bet provides users with self-exclusion and bet-limit tools, empowering them to manage their gaming habits effectively.

Players are encouraged to monitor their time on the platform and set deposit limits to stay within their financial means.

As the platform continues to reward players with substantial payouts, it remains dedicated to fostering a culture of responsible and mindful gaming while offering thrilling experiences for enthusiasts across Kenya.