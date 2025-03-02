Pipeline storm final of regional champs after crushing Ugandan opposition - Capital Sports
Kenya Pipeline players celebrate a point against Kenya Prisons. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya
Volleyball

Pipeline storm final of regional champs after crushing Ugandan opposition

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline are a step away from reclaiming their CAVB Zone V Championships after a straight sets win over Sport S of Uganda in the semi-finals on Sunday night.

The oil merchants have been unplayable throughout the competition and it was no different as they tore through their opponents.

They won 25-19 in the first set before having to sweat more in the second one – eventually coming out on top with a 25-22 scoreline.

Pipeline then won 25-15 in the ultimate set to secure passage into the final.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s charges will be looking to defend the crown they won last year in Kigali courtesy of a straight sets thrashing of hosts Rwanda Revenue Authority.

