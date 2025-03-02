Lionesses maul Argentina to win Challenger Series leg in Cape Town

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2025 – The national women’s rugby 7s team put in a virtuoso performance to clinch the first leg of the World Challenger Series in Cape Town on Sunday night.

The Kenya Lionesses trounced Argentina 17-12 in a one-sided final to win their first-ever leg of the series.

Skipper Grace Adhiambo led the way for the Lionesses with the first try after three minutes, wrong footing two Argentine players in the middle of the park before going on a slaloming run to touch down on the white chalk.

Adhiambo then successfully converted the extras to complete a just reward for Lionesses’ dominant start to the game.

The Argentines, however, responded at the stroke of halftime courtesy of Marianela Escalante.

Escalante was quick to exploit a loose ball in Kenya’s 22, making use of her football skills to kick the ball away from the dithering hands of Sinaida Nyachio before scoring her try.

Lionesses came back with the same intensity as they had started the match, making a nuisance of themselves in the faces of the Argentines who relentlessly sought to surge forward and claim the lead.

However, their efforts came to naught as the Lionesses bit again through Judith Auma with Kenya’s second try of the game in the 11th minute.

Two minutes later, the Impala RFC player gave Lionesses more breathing space with her second the game.

Off a scrum in the Latin America’s 22, Nyachio offloaded the ball to Auma who swat aside two Argentine players to put the oval ball over the white chalk.

Freshia Oduor’s failure to add the extras almost proved costly as the Latin Americans scored their second try almost after the restart – courtesy of Candela Delgado.

Sofia Gonzalez then converted between the posts to make for a nervy 50 seconds.

However, a forced error by the Latin Americans upon restart led to a scrum in favour of the Lionesses.

With time already lapsed, Nyachio was only too happy to kick the ball out to guarantee coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s side their first ever Challenger Series trophy.