KCB out to taste sweetness of Kabras in crunch Kenya Cup tie

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2, 2025 – Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) RFC’s Emmanuel Opondo expects next weekend’s Kenya Cup tie against Kabras Sugar to be a clash for the ages as both sides seek to end the regular season unbeaten.

Opondo says they are going for nothing short of victory as they seek to enter the playoffs unscathed.

“We are approaching it with a strong mentality…taking it as a final. Pushing everything that we have to do…I think perfection and everything with skills. We have worked on the things we needed to do and we hope for a win. We are going to put our best foot forward,” he said. KCB Erick Miheso supported by Felix Ojow in action against Impala. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The two giants remain the only unbeaten sides in the 2024/25 season, with one round of regular matches to play.

The sugar millers ensured of that with a narrow 20-14 victory of their ‘Rai brothers’, Menengai Oilers at the latter’s Refinery homeground in Nakuru on Saturday. KCB and Impala players prepare for a scrum. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

On the same day, the bankers reaped maximum profits from their encounter with Impala RFC, thrashing them 64-9 at the Ruaraka Sports Club – a.k.a. the Den.

Opondo was one of the stars of the show, setting up Isaac Njoroge for the third try of the match after the Gazelles had reduced the deficit to 21-3.

In his post-analysis of the match, Opondo believes they have grown in leaps and bounds with every weekend.

“It was a good match…working on our scrums, territories and set pieces. Compared to our last game (against Oilers), our setpieces were very poor. It was a good match against a fair opposition,” he pointed out.

The bankers will be seeking their ninth Kenya Cup title this season and to dethrone the sugar millers, who have clinched the last three crowns.