Isco in action for Real Betis. PHOTO/REAL BETIS BALOMPE X

Football

Isco haunts old club again as Betis beat Real Madrid in La Liga

Published

BETIS, Spain, March 1, 2025 – Real Betis came from behind to beat Real Madrid with Isco scoring the winner against his former club.

The visitors, who sit second in La Liga, went ahead when Kylian Mbappe picked out Ferland Mendy, who squared for Brahim Diaz to slot into an empty net from close range.

Madrid had a couple of chances to double their lead before Johnny Cardoso equalised with a 34th-minute header from Isco’s corner.

Isco – captaining Betis against the club where he spent nine years – then netted a 54th-minute penalty after Antonio Rudiger had fouled Jesus Rodriguez in the box.

The hosts almost got a third when Cucho Hernandez shot wide after being picked out by Manchester United loanee Antony, who was available after his side won an appeal against his red card last week.

Betis, managed by ex-Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, move up to sixth in the La Liga table and fully deserved their victory with 18 shots to Madrid’s nine.

It was the fourth time this season Carlo Ancelotti’s side have lost in La Liga and they remain behind Barcelona on goal difference.

Atletico Madrid could overtake them with a win against Athletic Bilbao later on Saturday (20:00 GMT).

Isco enjoys facing old side

Isco scored 53 goals in 353 games for Real Madrid, winning the Champions League five times and La Liga three times in nine years at the club.

The 32-year-old former Spain attacking midfielder joined Betis in 2023 after a short spell at neighbours Sevilla.

As well as assisting one goal and scoring the other, he ran the show with 97 touches, only behind former team-mate Luka Modric.

He picked up a late yellow card for time wasting.

This was his sixth goal in 15 games this season – with four of them coming in the past month.

