Pipeline break KCB vault at regional championships in Uganda

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline continued their unbeaten run at the CAVB Zone V Championship in Uganda with victory over hosts KCB Nkumba.

The oil merchants excelled 3-1 to collect their third win of the tournament, following victories over Ndejje Elite (Uganda) and Tanzania Prisons (Tanzania).

The defending champions began in blazing form, swatting aside their hosts 25-16 in the first set.

It was more of the same script in the second set with coach Geoffrey Omondi’s charges easily winning 25-12.

However, the tables turned in the third set, the hosts narrowly edging it with a 25-23 victory.

Nonetheless, Pipeline recovered from the jolt to wrap up the tie with a dominant 25-11 win in the decider set.

The win sees the oil merchants qualify from Pool A with maximum points as they look to keep the trophy at last year’s edition of the championships in Kigali, Rwanda.