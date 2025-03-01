New law to tackle goalkeeper time-wasting approved - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mohamed Salah fires past Rangers' goalkeeper Allan McGregor for Liverpool's second goal on Tuesday

English Premiership

New law to tackle goalkeeper time-wasting approved

Published

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, March 1, 2025 – A goalkeeper holding the ball for more than eight seconds will be punished with a corner for the opposition from this summer.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new law was unanimously approved by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) at its annual general meeting in Northern Ireland on Saturday, and will be in place at Fifa’s Club World Cup, which takes place in the USA from 15 June to 13 July.

Under the current law keepers should be punished if they hold the ball for more than six seconds, with the opposition being awarded an indirect free-kick.

But the CEO of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) Noel Mooney said implementation of the six-second rule had “dissolved over time” and it is hoped that the new law will lead to a reduction in time wasting.

Already trialled in over 400 games in three different competitions, including the Premier League 2, referees will also warn the goalkeepers with a five-second countdown before they are penalised.

Fifa secretary general Mattias Grafstrom said: “We had the test and the test was very successful. The referees didn’t have to signal for a corner [often].”

The IFAB also voted to continue offside trials in which the attacker will be ruled onside if his torso is level with the second to last defender.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved