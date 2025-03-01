Make Africa Proud: Lionesses keen to extend excellent run at Challenger Series

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2025 – Kenya Lionesses’ Sheila Chajira says the team are determined to make Africa proud at the ongoing first leg of the World Challenger Series in Cape Town, South Africa.

Chajira says they are looking forward to their next opponents in the tournament as they continue flying the national flag high.

“We are always very excited to play in the final…representing our country in such big tournaments. We are looking forward to the next game and definitely…the finals. As we are here, we are not only representing Kenya but also Africa,” Chajira said.

The Lionesses face South Africa in the quarters of the tourney after an unblemished day one in which they won both of their matches.

Lionesses began with a 20-5 victory over Samoa before wrapping up their Pool D campaign with a 29-7 triumph over Poland on Sunday night.

Chajira attributed their excellent performances to the indepth homework they had done on each of their opponents heading into the tournament.

“As we planned from home, we had a friendly game with Poland at home. We know how they are playing…we had reviewed all their games so we just had to play well and avoid the mistakes we had earlier made when we played against them,” she said.

The South Africans will be a familiar opponent to the Lionesses having last faced them at the final of the Africa 7s-cum-Olympics qualifiers in Tunis in October 2023.

On that occasion, the Lady Boks narrowly edged the match 12-7 to secure their direct ticket, while banishing the Lionesses to an Olympic repechage in Monaco, the following year.