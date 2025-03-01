Make Africa Proud: Lionesses keen to extend excellent run at Challenger Series - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Naomi Amuguni in full flight against Samoa as teammate Sheila Chajira watches on. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRIQUE X

Rugby

Make Africa Proud: Lionesses keen to extend excellent run at Challenger Series

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2025 – Kenya Lionesses’ Sheila Chajira says the team are determined to make Africa proud at the ongoing first leg of the World Challenger Series in Cape Town, South Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chajira says they are looking forward to their next opponents in the tournament as they continue flying the national flag high.

“We are always very excited to play in the final…representing our country in such big tournaments. We are looking forward to the next game and definitely…the finals. As we are here, we are not only representing Kenya but also Africa,” Chajira said.

The Lionesses face South Africa in the quarters of the tourney after an unblemished day one in which they won both of their matches.

Lionesses began with a 20-5 victory over Samoa before wrapping up their Pool D campaign with a 29-7 triumph over Poland on Sunday night.

Chajira attributed their excellent performances to the indepth homework they had done on each of their opponents heading into the tournament.

“As we planned from home, we had a friendly game with Poland at home. We know how they are playing…we had reviewed all their games so we just had to play well and avoid the mistakes we had earlier made when we played against them,” she said.

The South Africans will be a familiar opponent to the Lionesses having last faced them at the final of the Africa 7s-cum-Olympics qualifiers in Tunis in October 2023.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On that occasion, the Lady Boks narrowly edged the match 12-7 to secure their direct ticket, while banishing the Lionesses to an Olympic repechage in Monaco, the following year.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved