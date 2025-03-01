Lionesses maul Samoa in Challenger Series opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2025 – Grace Adhiambo scored a hattrick as the national women’s rugby 7s team beat Samoa 20-5 in the opening game of the first leg of the Challenger Series in Cape Town on Saturday afternoon.

The skipper got the Lionesses off the mark in the third minute, putting the oval ball over the white chalk – a minute after Drenna Falaniko was bashed to the sin bin.

The teams went into the breather at 5-0, the Samoans suffering another blow courtesy of Fogamanono Tusiga’s yellow card in the sixth minute.

Adhiambo picked up from where she had left off in the first half, notching her second try of the game in the eighth minute.

However, the skipper failed – for the second time – to convert successfully between the posts.

The Pacific Ocean islanders responded with a try of their own, Maria Nikolao touching down successfully to reduce the deficit to 10-5.

Naomi Amuguni’s try in the 11th minute created daylight between the two sides with Adhiambo continuing her bad streak of conversions.

With a minute left on the clock, Adhiambo put the gloss on a fine performance with a fine run down left flank to touch down for the hattrick.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lionesses continue their campaign with the second match of Pool D against Poland on Saturday night.