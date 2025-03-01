Etemesi strike downs Ulinzi as City Stars notch first win of 2025 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi City Stars' Kelvin Etemesi (C) celebrates with teammates. PHOTO/FKF PREMIER LEAGUE

Kenyan Premier League

Etemesi strike downs Ulinzi as City Stars notch first win of 2025

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2025 – Kelvin Etemesi’s goal was enough to give Nairobi City Stars victory over Ulinzi Stars at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Simba wa Nairobi came into the fixture in a desperate need for their first win of the year.

Etemesi struck in the fourth minute to give them the lead, which they held on to the end of the match.

The win was a perfect welcome gift for coach Salim Babu who had earlier in the morning been officially unveiled by the club – albeit he has been handling the team for over a month.

Crucially, victory lifts them off the bottom of the FKF Premier League table courtesy of 22 points, three ahead of Bidco United.

For the soldiers, the loss is their second of the year and leaves them slumped in 10th place with 28 points.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved