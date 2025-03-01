Etemesi strike downs Ulinzi as City Stars notch first win of 2025

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 1, 2025 – Kelvin Etemesi’s goal was enough to give Nairobi City Stars victory over Ulinzi Stars at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday afternoon.

Simba wa Nairobi came into the fixture in a desperate need for their first win of the year.

Etemesi struck in the fourth minute to give them the lead, which they held on to the end of the match.

The win was a perfect welcome gift for coach Salim Babu who had earlier in the morning been officially unveiled by the club – albeit he has been handling the team for over a month.

Crucially, victory lifts them off the bottom of the FKF Premier League table courtesy of 22 points, three ahead of Bidco United.

For the soldiers, the loss is their second of the year and leaves them slumped in 10th place with 28 points.