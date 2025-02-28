Liverpool financial loss rose to £57m for 2023-24 - Capital Sports
Liverpool players celebrate their first goal. PHOTO/LIVERPOOL FC X

English Premiership

LIVERPOOL, England, February 28, 2025 – Liverpool made an annual pre-tax loss of £57m up to 31 May 2024 – £48m more than they lost in the previous 12 months.

However, the Premier League’s club overall revenue rose by £20m to £614m in 2023-24, and its commercial income increased by £36m to £308m.

It is the first time Liverpool have reported commercial revenue of more than £300m in their annual financial accounts and mainly due to growth in partnerships and retail.

The 2023-24 period covered Jurgen Klopp’s last season as manager, in which the Reds won the Carabao Cup, finished third in the Premier League and reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Europa League.

Liverpool added four new players to their senior men’s squad, spending about £165m on transfer fees to sign Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch.

That was the first season the club had not played in the Champions League since 2016-17, resulting in media revenue dropping by £38m to £204m.

That loss was partially offset by increased Premier League media revenue as a result of the Anfield outfit’s stronger on-field performance in 2023-24 compared to 2022-23, when they finished fifth in the table and failed to win a major trophy.

Liverpool ‘strongest brand’ in Premier League

The new Anfield Road Stand opened during 2023-24 and a higher number of competitive games at the stadium contributed to a £22m increase in matchday revenue to £102m.

Despite the increase in revenue, administrative costs rose by £38m to £600m, which was mainly related to salaries and overhead costs.

The club said that, over the past eight years, matchday costs have risen by nearly 80%, while staff costs have increased by 86% to £386m since 2018.

“Operating a financially sustainable club continues to be our priority and, with the continued increase in costs, it’s essential to grow income streams year on year to maintain financial stability,” said Jenny Beacham, the club’s chief finance officer.

Liverpool, now managed by Arne Slot and currently top of the Premier League with a 13-point lead over Arsenal, generated 1.5bn social media fan engagements and added a record 37m followers to its social channels.

According to Brand Finance’s 2024 report,, external they have the strongest brand of any Premier League club.

“The global appeal of this football club continues to be phenomenal and is the underlying strength and opportunity we have for continued growth,” Beacham added.

