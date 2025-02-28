Pipeline too hot for Tanzania Prisons to contain at regional tourney

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 28, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline continued their perfect run at the CAVB Zone V Championships in Uganda with a straight sets win over Tanzania Prisons in Pool A on Friday afternoon.

The defending champions came into the game as overwhelming favourites and wasted no time in stamping their authority with a 25-14 win in the first set.

Despite a spirited fight from the warders, Pipeline were simply no match as they clinched the second set as well, winning 25-20.

Coach Geoffrey Omondi’s side then wrapped up another good day in the office with a 25-12 win in the ultimate set.

It was their second win of the tournament following their opening 3-0 win over Uganda’s Ndejje Elites at the same venue.

Pipeline won 25-16, 25-20 and 25-23 to begin their title defence on a flier.