Ferrari 'have work to do', says Hamilton - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton. PHOTO/LEWIS HAMILTON X

Formula One

Ferrari ‘have work to do’, says Hamilton

Published

MANAMA, Bahrain, February 28, 2025 – Lewis Hamilton said Ferrari “definitely have some work to do to improve” as his former Mercedes team-mate George Russell set the pace on the final day of pre-season testing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Russell pipped Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 0.021 seconds with a lap just five minutes before the end of the day’s running.

Hamilton ended the day sixth fastest in his Ferrari, 0.8 seconds off Russell.

Williams driver Alex Albon was third fastest, ahead of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

Hamilton said: “It’s hard to know what fuel loads everyone is running so you have to take everything with a pinch of salt.

“(McLaren) won the constructors’ (title) last year. We expect them to be one of the quickest if not the quickest. As with Red Bull, they dominated for many years. We’ve definitely got some work to do to improve.”

Hamilton, speaking before he drove in the afternoon session, was optimistic about his first pre-season test with his new team.

“I feel like we’ve built a really good foundation but these guys out there look really competitive, it looks very close,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is the most positive feeling I’ve had for a long time.”

But his day ended early when Ferrari curtailed his running prematurely, before he was able to complete a planned race distance.

Hamilton was nearly 0.5secs quicker than team-mate Charles Leclerc but was running a tyre compound one step softer. He also drove in the afternoon session while Leclerc went in the morning.

Pre-season testing is a notoriously unreliable indication of true competitiveness as there are so many factors that can distort the picture.

Teams do not reveal the specification in which they were running their cars, and fuel loads and engine modes have a major impact on performance.

In addition, the weather conditions on Friday were very different from the day before – Friday was sunny and considerably warmer, with a stronger wind, meaning the track was slower than it had been on Thursday.

Despite Verstappen’s pace, the Red Bull looked difficult to drive, and the team were trying out different set-ups and configurations on the car, including swapping between two different front wing specifications.

The four-time world champion had a spin late in the day at Turn One.

Day three times

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1. George Russell (Mercedes) 1:29.545

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.021

3. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.105*

4. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.395

5. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) +0.495

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) +0.800*

7. Yuki Tsunoda (Racing Bulls) +0.952

8. Esteban Ocon (Haas) +1.183

9. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +1.266

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

10. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) +1.343

11. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.398

12. Jack Doohan (Alpine) +1.694

13. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +2.154

14. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) +2.181

15. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) +2.216

16. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +2.539

17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) +2.602

18. Oliver Bearman (Haas) +2.816

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

* = time set on C4 tyres, all others on C3, which is harder and slower

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved