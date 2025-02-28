Away fans to return to Old Firm derbies from March - Capital Sports
Away fans to return to Old Firm derbies from March

GLASGOW, Scotland, February 28, 2025 – Away supporters will return to matches between Celtic and Rangers from the next Old Firm derby on 16 March.

There have been no visiting fans at Old Firm fixtures since 2023, with the clubs unable to agree on ticketing arrangements.

Celtic host Rangers in the Scottish Premiership next month and the sides will meet again at Ibrox later in the campaign.

Rangers said in a statement: “Rangers supporters will be able to attend our match with Celtic on 16 March, with the two clubs agreeing for a reciprocal percentage of tickets to be allocated to away fans.

“Approximately four per cent of saleable capacity at both stadiums will be given to the visiting club, with everyone at Rangers looking forward to having the backing of our supporters in the East End of Glasgow in just over a fortnight’s time.

“The arrangement will then be repeated for the Old Firm derby at Ibrox following the split.”

Celtic said: “We can confirm that following the previous SPFL determination from last year and with necessary requirements being addressed, away supporters will be present at the next two Glasgow derby matches this season at Celtic Park (16 March) and Ibrox.”

