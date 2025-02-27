Man United edge past Ipswich in battle of relegation contenders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, February 27, 2025 – Ten-man Manchester United recovered from gifting Ipswich a fourth-minute opener at Old Trafford to come out on top in a five-goal thriller thanks to Harry Maguire’s header.

Maguire powered home Bruno Fernandes’ corner two minutes into the second half to give Ruben Amorin only his third home Premier League win.

United’s success came despite having Patrick Dorgu sent off before the break following the intervention of VAR Craig Pawson after his awful tackle on Ipswich winter Omari Hutchinson had been missed by referee Darren England.

Ipswich immediately capitalised on the extra man to level when Jaden Philogene’s touchline cross curled in at the far corner as Andre Onana failed to react once Liam Delap had missed it.

But that was not Onana’s worst mistake of the night as the Cameroon goalkeeper started the game by getting too close to Dorgu as the defender attempted to deal with a long ball downfield. Instead, Dorgu played the ball past Onana to present Philogene with a tap-in.

However, it was just the start of a crazy opening as United levelled thanks to Ipswich skipper Sam Morsy, who as he was trying to stop Rasmus Hojlund challenging for Fernandes’ deep free-kick, planted a firm header straight into his own net.

Four minutes later, United took the lead as Maguire and Diego Dalot both had attempts on goal saved before the ball broke kindly for Matthijs de Ligt, who sent it into the roof of the net.

At that point, it seemed the home side would coast to victory. The reality was far more entertaining. Nothing is quite so simple at Manchester United these days.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Man Utd make light of Onana howler

Manchester United’s ability to create mayhem from nothing is incredible.

After a terrible week off the pitch, with chief executive Omar Berrada confirming on Monday up to 200 members of staff could lose their jobs and Amorim’s criticism of a team that ‘didn’t turn up’ for 70 minutes at Goodison Park, it should have been automatic the home players would be fully focussed from the first whistle.

To concede so quickly the way they did was simply staggering.

As Dorgu hurtled back to catch a long punt downfield, Onana had a couple of options. He could either yell at his new team-mate to get out of the way so he could tidy up, or he could back off anticipating a back pass.

Instead, he got far too close. If there was communication, it didn’t get through, Dorgu passed the ball past him and Philogene tapped into an empty net. It was pure comedy gold, unless you were in Amorim’s shoes, in which case it was like a recurring disaster movie.

However, there are straws for Amorim to clutch at.

As at Goodison Park, United rallied. Here, they even played with a degree of cohesion and balance, at least until Dorgu, who looks like the answer to that problematic left-sided wing back slot, recklessly charged into a tackle that rules him out of three games, starting with Sunday’s FA Cup fifth round tie with Fulham.

Two first-half goals, after one in their previous 17 games, was also reason to celebrate – and something they did not manage against Southampton or Leicester in this stadium earlier this month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In addition, United are clearly a danger at set pieces now, as they scored three goals from a set play in a Premier League game for the first time since September 2016 against Leicester.

There are clearly deficiencies though. Rasmus Hojlund still can’t score – although the Dane worked hard. And Onana must improve.

Ipswich defensive frailties exposed again

Having already lost at home to Southampton and United’s fellow under-achievers Tottenham this month, and now managed to emerge with nothing from this match, Ipswich are still to win in 2025.

It is the first time they have failed to win any of their opening eight top-flight matches in a calendar year since 1970 and it is becoming increasingly difficult to make a case for Ipswich not going straight back down to the Championship.

In patches, they can be good. And in striker Liam Delap and goalkeeper Alex Palmer they have two players of Premier League standard.

But the brutal truth is that meeting the physical and technical demands of a 38-game top flight season looks beyond them.

Keeping the opposition out is a clear problem.

They have now conceded 24 goals in their last eight league games, a ratio which makes it virtually impossible to win matches.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Given they emerged from the Championship only months ago, and should therefore be used to dealing with balls launched into their penalty area, manager Kieran McKenna will have been disappointed to repeatedly concede in such a basic function.

It’s a flaw that could prove fatal by the end of May.