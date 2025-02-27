0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 27, 2027 – Erling Haaland scored the only goal as Manchester City held on for victory against Tottenham Hotspur to improve their hopes of a top-four finish.

City started strongly and went ahead in the 12th minute when Haaland met Jeremy Doku’s low cross with a first-time side-footed finish into the bottom corner, having been left unmarked.

Savinho should have doubled City’s lead when the lively Doku found him unmarked at the back post, but the Brazilian’s shot into the ground bounced over Guglielmo Vicario’s goal.

It took the hosts 45 minutes to test City goalkeeper Ederson, who tipped a header from Kevin Danso over the crossbar.

City broke at speed from the resulting corner but Matheus Nunes could not find Omar Marmoush at the back post with the Egyptian left all alone.

After controlling the first half, the visitors faded after the break, with Ederson called into action to prevent Wilson Odobert’s deflected effort from looping over him.

Mathys Tel scuffed a finish with only the goalkeeper to beat as Spurs kept pushing, before substitute Pape Sarr sliced wide from a dangerous cut-back.

The introductions of Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min from the bench further shifted momentum, with the latter denied an equaliser by Ederson following a fast break.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Haaland thought he had scored a second City goal in stoppage time after bundling past two defenders, but referee Jarred Gillett judged that he handled the ball. Spurs immediately went up the other end and Sarr headed over from the hosts’ last chance to equalise.

Victory moves City up to fourth in the table, while Spurs sit 13th.

More to follow.