Blunt Gunners blow title hopes with draw to Forest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOTTINGHAM, England, February 27, 2025 – Arsenal’s slim title hopes faded further after a frustrating stalemate at Nottingham Forest.

The goalless draw at the City Ground meant the Gunners failed to close the gap on leaders Liverpool, who now look like making the run-in a title procession.

If that is the case, the last few days will be viewed as a sliding doors moment in Arsenal’s season following their home defeat to West Ham and dropped points against third-placed Forest on Wednesday.

Pre-game, with the Gunners 11 points behind Liverpool, boss Mikel Arteta vowed to keep fighting – he was unlikely to say anything else – but it is surely now a futile chase.

They needed to win at Forest but lacked a cutting edge, despite dominating possession, with their attacking options blunted by injury.

Without the injured Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Mikel Merino were neat and tidy up front but offered no focal point.

The closest Arsenal came was when full-back Riccardo Calafiori’s effort bounced off the post and into Matz Sels’ arms midway through the first half, before the goalkeeper saved Merino’s header soon after the break.

Their control of the ball at least denied Forest the chance to find 18-goal Chris Wood.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

When the striker finally got some second-half service, Arsenal keeper David Raya denied him with a good block.

The draw kept alive Forest’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season, sitting six points behind Arsenal and two clear of Chelsea in fifth.

Resolute effort keeps Forest ahead in top-four battle

The race for Europe is likely to be the most interesting part of the Premier League’s finale.

With Liverpool romping to the title and the battle to avoid relegation a four-way fight, the scramble for places in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League offers intrigue and excitement.

Forest remain at the head of that chase with just six points separating them from Aston Villa in 10th.

They demonstrated their resolve against Arsenal – the first goalless draw in the Premier League at the City Ground since 1998 and deserve their place in the top four after a season where they have defied expectations.

This time last year Forest were 16th and four points clear of the relegation zone, just before being handed a four-point penalty for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

There is no evidence to suggest Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will fall away in their final 11 games and the battling qualities earned a crucial point when Forest were not at their fluid best.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They had conceded eight goals in their previous three games so the clean sheet will also provide a timely lift before Manchester City – a point behind them in fourth spot – arrive next on Saturday 8 March in another pivotal fixture.