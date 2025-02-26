Slot given two-game ban for red card at Everton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 26, 2025 – Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been given a two-game touchline ban by the Football Association following his red card against Everton.

He was dismissed for approaching referee Michael Oliver on the pitch after the 2-2 Premier League draw at Goodison Park on 12 February.

Slot will miss Wednesday’s home game with Newcastle and the visit of Southampton on 8 March.

He can be on the touchline for the Champions League last-16 first-leg tie with Paris St-Germain on 5 March.

Slot was also fined £70,000 after accepting the charge.

Liverpool assistant coach Sipke Hulshoff was banned for two games and fined £7,000, while Liverpool and Everton were fined £65,000 and £50,000 respectively for failing to control their players.

James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equaliser sparked chaotic scenes, with Everton fans entering the field to celebrate.

Liverpool thought Tarkowski’s goal, which was checked by the video assistant referee (VAR), should have been ruled out for a push on defender Ibrahima Konate in the build-up.

Slot exchanged words with one of the assistant referees before shaking hands with Oliver, who immediately showed him a red card. Hulshoff was also sent off.

Slot, who was unable to speak to the media after the match because of his red card, later voiced his frustration over the amount of stoppage time played, after five minutes were initially signalled.

More to follow.