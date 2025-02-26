Mourinho ‘not a racist’ – Drogba defends former boss

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 26, 2025 – Didier Drogba has defended his former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho, insisting the Portuguese is “not a racist”.

Galatasaray accused Fenerbahce manager Mourinho of making “racist statements” following the goalless draw between the Turkish Super Lig rivals on Monday.

It was not clear which statements Galatasaray referred to but, speaking after the Istanbul derby, Mourinho said the home bench had been “jumping like monkeys”.

But Drogba, who scored 20 goals in 53 appearances for Galatasaray in the 2013-14 season, offered support of Mourinho, who was his boss during two spells at Chelsea.

“You know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!!,” the former Ivory Coast striker posted on X.

“We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it.

“I’ve seen the recent comments about Jose Mourinho. Trust me when I tell you I have known Jose for 25 years and he is not a racist and history [past and recent] is there to prove it.

“How can my “Dad” be a racist. Come on guys.”

Former Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid manager Mourinho took charge of Fenerbahce in June 2024 after leaving Roma.

Before the Galatasaray encounter, he also repeated criticism of Turkish referees, saying it would have been a “disaster” to use an official from the country.

Slovenian Slavko Vincic was the referee after both clubs requested a foreign official take charge of the fixture.

‘Such behaviour is unacceptable’

Sources close to Mourinho say he has been angered by the allegations and is assessing his legal options.

They say he has worked closely with scores of black players over the course of his career and does not feel any of them would believe him to hold any views of a racist nature.

“Jose Mourinho’s systematic derogatory comments about the Turkish Super Lig, Turkish referees and the Turkish nation since his employment in Turkey are increasingly concerning,” said Galatasaray board member Can Natan.

“His recent remarks following the derby match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce, in which he stated that Galatasaray’s bench was “jumping like monkeys”, are not only insulting but also illustrate a troubling pattern that crosses the borders of racist behavior.

“For someone in Mourinho’s position, it is essential to promote respect rather than resort to disparaging comments that foster division. Such behaviour is unacceptable and demands serious reflection on the impact of his words. Influential figures in football should lead by example and contribute positively to the sport.”

Fenerbahce said the comments had been taken “completely out of context”.

Mourinho has been highly critical about the level of refereeing in the Turkish Super Lig. In November, the 62-year-old said he would not have taken the Fenerbahce job if he had known the standards of officiating and was subsequently handed a one-match ban and fine of about £15,000.

Mourinho has yet to speak publicly on Galatasaray’s statement.