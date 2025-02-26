Modern players find criticism offensive – Ten Hag

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 26, 2025 – Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says modern players struggle to deal with criticism and that his generation had “much thicker skin”.

The 55-year-old Dutchman was sacked by United in October, three months after he signed a new two-year contract.

His tenure included several issues and disputes with players.

Speaking to SEG Stories, external – a media outlet attached to his management agency – Ten Hag said: “This generation usually find it difficult to deal with criticism. Criticism really gets to them.

“The generation that I grew up in had much thicker skin. You could be much more direct.

“I was approached much more directly. If I would do that with my current group of players I would demotivate them.

“If you do that to the current generation they find it offensive.”

Ten Hag won the FA Cup and League Cup during his two full seasons at United, but they finished eighth in the table last season, their worst Premier League finish.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract was terminated midway through Ten Hag’s first season after he gave an interview to Piers Morgan in which he said he did not respect Ten Hag.

Jadon Sancho was banished from the first-team squad after accusing Ten Hag of making him a “scapegoat” following criticism of his performances in training.

Ten Hag disciplined Marcus Rashford last year for missing training following an unauthorised trip to Belfast.

Former United defender Raphael Varane last week said he was surprised the club gave Ten Hag a new contract because his connection with the players “no longer existed”.

However, Ten Hag was praised for developing younger players such as Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford.

He said managers “have to show them (modern players) more love”.

“With this generation you choose different words and a different approach,” he said.

“(Sir Alex) Ferguson also belonged to the previous generation. With that generation you could be much more direct in your communication and approach.

“A player of this generation will feel ridiculed if you approach them like that.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ten Hag, who said he will not take a new job until next season, said he was “grateful” to United fans for their support.

“What makes the Manchester United fans so special is that they stand by the team even in the face of setbacks,” said Ten Hag.

“I was appreciated and I always felt that when I walked the streets of Manchester.”