Messi fined after grabbing neck of opposition coach

MIAMI, United States, February 26, 2026 – Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount by the MLS for violating the league’s policy relating to raising hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee took the decision to fine Inter Miami forward Messi, 37, following an incident at the end of the 2-2 draw with New York City FC on 22 February.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen approaching a member of the opposition coaching staff and putting his hand on the back of their neck.

Team-mate Luis Suarez has also been fined for violating the same MLS policy, after he pinched the back of opposing player Birk Risa’s neck in an incident at half-time.