Messi fined after grabbing neck of opposition coach - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Lionel Messi celebrates his brace for Inter Miami. PHOTO/Inter Miami/X

Football

Messi fined after grabbing neck of opposition coach

Published

MIAMI, United States, February 26, 2026 – Lionel Messi has been fined an undisclosed amount by the MLS for violating the league’s policy relating to raising hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The MLS Disciplinary Committee took the decision to fine Inter Miami forward Messi, 37, following an incident at the end of the 2-2 draw with New York City FC on 22 February.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was seen approaching a member of the opposition coaching staff and putting his hand on the back of their neck.

Team-mate Luis Suarez has also been fined for violating the same MLS policy, after he pinched the back of opposing player Birk Risa’s neck in an incident at half-time.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved