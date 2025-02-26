Mashemeji Derby postponed again due to lack of venue

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 26, 2025 – The Mashemeji Derby between AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia, earlier scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed to a later date.

In a statement, Ingwe, the home team, revealed that the showdown has been shelved due to lack of a proper venue.

“Due to the unavailability of a match venue, we hereby postpone our match to a later date. We shall communicate the rescheduled date in due course,” the club said.

Reports indicate that the match was initially set for the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani but that was binned to the back burner due to ongoing works at the venue ahead of this year’s Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

Another idea mooted was to stage it at the Nyayo National Stadium, which is in a much better state.

However, it seems authorities were unwilling to sanction the tie to go on considering the 35,000-seater stadium is also set to host some CHAN matches.

The stadium has also been earmarked for Harambee Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualifier against Gabon on March 24 as a test run for the continental competition.

This is the second time that Kenya’s biggest derby has been postponed in less than six months.

Last year, the derby was shelved to a later date due to the same reasons.