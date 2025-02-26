Boxing 'one step closer' to 2028 Olympics inclusion - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The International Olympic Committee said they are prepared to kick the International Boxing Association out of the Olympics and remove boxing from future games if governance problems were not resolved

Boxing

Boxing ‘one step closer’ to 2028 Olympics inclusion

Published

LONDON, England, February 26, 2025 – World Boxing has been granted provisional recognition as the sport’s international governing federation by the International Olympic Committee.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Boxing is not currently part of the programme for Los Angeles 2028 and the creation of a new global body was the biggest hurdle to the sport’s inclusion in the next Games.

The IOC has run boxing at the past two Olympics after the International Boxing Association (IBA) was suspended as the sport’s world governing body in 2019 over governance, finance, refereeing and ethical issues.

The Russian-led IBA was then stripped of its status in June 2023 over a failure to implement reforms.

World Boxing was formed in April 2023 and now has 78 members across five continents, including Great Britain.

The IOC said: “The [IOC] assessment concluded that World Boxing has continued to make progress regarding the identified areas of consideration.”

The IOC added World Boxing has met several key criteria to merit provisional recognition, including gaining sufficient members across five continents.

It has also applied the sports integrity process during Paris 2024, providing independent oversight and good governance structures, as well as assurances on revenues and signing up to the World Anti-Doping Code.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Important milestone but still work to do’

Boris van der Vorst, president of World Boxing, said: “Keeping its place at the Olympic Games is absolutely critical to the future of our sport at every level, from the grassroots to the highest echelons of professional boxing, and this decision by the IOC takes us one step closer to our objective of seeing boxing restored to the Olympic programme.

“[It] is an important milestone, however, everyone connected with World Boxing understands that being part of the Olympic movement is a privilege and a responsibility and not a right.

“There is still a lot of work to do, and everyone is as committed as ever to continuing to work together and doing everything within our power to deliver a better future for our sport and ensuring that boxing remains at heart of the Olympic movement.”

Apart from removing its status, the IOC was also at loggerheads with the IBA during Paris 2024 over the participation of two boxers, Algeria’s Imane Khelif and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting.

The IBA banned the fighters midway through the 2023 World Championships saying they had failed gender eligibility tests, but the IOC allowed them to compete and both won gold medals in their weight classes.

Bach to step down as IOC member

The IOC has also agreed to accept the resignation of president Thomas Bach as an IOC member.

The German announced at the IOC session in Paris in August that he would not seek a third term, in line with a regulation he helped draft that limits a president to a maximum of 12 years in office.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Bach was elected as the ninth IOC president in September 2013 and then re-elected for a four-year term in March 2021.

His resignation will be effective after 23 June, when he will hand over to the new president, with seven candidates vying to be elected as Bach’s successor in Greece on 20 March.

The 71-year-old won fencing team gold in 1976 and joined the IOC as a member in 1991, before moving up to the executive board in 1996.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved