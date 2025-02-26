All roads lead to Nairobi Polo Club for Final Regional Leg of BingwaFest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 26, 2025 – The finals of the last leg of the 2024/25 Betika BingwaFest are set to take place this weekend (February 28-March 2) at the Nairobi Polo Club Grounds, off Ngong Road.

More than 5000 sportsmen and women are set to compete in athletics, 3×3 basketball, football, and rugby during the sports extravaganza, with up to KSh17 million in cash prizes up for grabs.

Speaking ahead of the three-day sports extravaganza, Betika’s PR Manager Katherine Arudo said it will be a festival of sports talents.

“We’re beyond excited to be in Nairobi this week for the final regional leg of the 2024/25 BingwaFest! This region is packed with incredible sports talent, and it wasn’t easy narrowing down the teams. But moving forward, we’re committed to finding ways to include as many teams as possible, giving more young athletes the opportunity to take part,” Arudo said.

She added: “The journey through all the regions has been so rewarding, and we can’t wait to see what amazing talent Nairobi has to offer. With the regional finals wrapping up, the national championships are quickly approaching, and we’re expecting an incredible showdown in April.”

Winners in football and rugby, both men and women, will pocket KES 1 million each while the winning teams in the 3×3 basketball will go home KES 500,000 richer.

The first runners-up for football and rugby will be awarded KES 500,000 while the second runners-up are set to receive KES 250,000.

In basketball, the teams that finish second and third will take home KES 250,000 and KES 100,000 respectively.

In athletics, more than KES 5M will be up for grabs in the various track disciplines, with both male and female athletes receiving equal prize money.

Gold medalists in the lucrative 10,000m will take home KES 300,000, while the first and second runners-up will pocket KES 250,000 and KES 200,000, respectively.

Athletes who finish fourth and fifth will round off the prize bracket and will receive KES 100,000 and KES 75,000 in that order.

In the 5,000m category, winners will be awarded KES 250,000, second-place finishers KES 150,000, third-place KES 100,000, fourth-place KES 50,000, and fifth-place KES 30,000.

Prizes for the top five in the 100m, 4000m, 800m, and 1,500m will be the same, with gold medalists receiving KES 150,000, silver medalists KES 100,000, and bronze medalists KES 60,000.

The fourth and fifth-place finishers will pocket KES 30,000 and KES 20,000.

Football action kicked off with the preliminary matches on Monday and will be played through to Thursday at four different venues: at Pand Pieri Grounds in Githurai, and the Makongeni Grounds for the teams from Nairobi East, while those from Nairobi West play at Ligi Ndogo Grounds and the BP Grounds in Kawangware.

The football finals action will be hosted at the Polo Club.

This will be the last regional stop for the multi-disciplinary event which kicked off with the Western Region edition held in Mumias in August last year before moving to Kisumu in September for the Nyanza Edition, followed by the Eastern Region chapter in October at Machakos, the Rift Valley edition at Eldoret in December to wrap action in 2024, the Mountain Edition in Meru in January, and recently, the Coast Edition earlier this month.