Balecho last-gasp banger earns Tusker draw against Shabana

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 26, 2025 – Keith Imbali got off the mark for Shabana in a 1-1 draw with Tusker in a rescheduled league match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday evening.

The former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder put Tore Bobe in the lead in the 32nd minute before the brewers equalised at the death through Naaman Balecho.

The midfielder managed to sneak in and glance in a header into the net off a George Kaddu long throw.

The draw leaves Tusker perched second on the log with 40 points, only one adrift of leaders Kenya Police.

Elsewhere at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Mathare United played out a 1-1 draw.

Winger Patrick Otieno put the bankers in the lead in the 24th minute before the slumboys’ skipper Cetric Asango, with seven minutes left on the clock.

More to follow…