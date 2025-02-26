Balecho last-gasp banger earns Tusker draw against Shabana - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Shabana's Keith Imbali celebrates. PHOTO/SHABANA FC KENYA

Kenyan Premier League

Balecho last-gasp banger earns Tusker draw against Shabana

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 26, 2025 – Keith Imbali got off the mark for Shabana in a 1-1 draw with Tusker in a rescheduled league match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The former Kariobangi Sharks midfielder put Tore Bobe in the lead in the 32nd minute before the brewers equalised at the death through Naaman Balecho.

The midfielder managed to sneak in and glance in a header into the net off a George Kaddu long throw.

The draw leaves Tusker perched second on the log with 40 points, only one adrift of leaders Kenya Police.

Elsewhere at the Sportpesa Arena in Murang’a, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Mathare United played out a 1-1 draw.

Winger Patrick Otieno put the bankers in the lead in the 24th minute before the slumboys’ skipper Cetric Asango, with seven minutes left on the clock.

More to follow…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved