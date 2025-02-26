Awuor stars between the sticks as Starlets outshine Tunisia in Wafcon qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 26, 2025 – Lilian Awuor was the hero as Harambee Starlets beat Tunisia to secure passage into the next round of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The France-based custodian saved two penalties as the national team held on to qualify courtesy of Tereza Engesha’s strike, early in the first half.

Beldine Odemba’s charges came into the match with the odds against them, having drawn 0-0 with the North Africans in the first leg in Nairobi, four days ago.

They put themselves in the driving seat after only four minutes, Engesha latching onto a misplaced pass at the edge of the box before unleashing a low, raspy shot into the bottom right corner.

Starlets could have made it 2-0 midway through the second half after Jentrix Shikangwa was fed into the box by Mwanalima Adan.

However, the Tanzanian-based striker blazed over the bar.

The miss almost proved costly as the Tunisians were awarded a penalty, two minutes before the break, after Janet Mumo hacked down Salma Zemzem, with the winger preparing to pull the trigger.

However, Awuor proved herself up to the task, parrying away Ellah Kaabachi’s penalty before pushing away the rebound by Mariem Houij.

From the resulting counter, Starlets could have punished the hosts but Shikangwa’s first point of contact with Elizabeth Wambui’s cross was with her right hand, rather than her feet.

The second half saw the Female Eagles came back blazing on all fronts but their offensive prowess.

They had another glorious chance to level the scores in the 77th minute from the penalty spot after Awuor had fouled Houij in the box.

Awuor had spilled a cross from Zemzem and with Starlets defenders napping, Houij made to take advantage of the spill but was unfortunately tripped by the hand of the French-based custodian.

However, Awuor redeemed herself with another save, holding on to Sabrine Ellouzi’s weak shot.

Despite the Eagles’ relentless swooping on Kenya’s defence, Starlets remained resolute to the final whistle to take one step closer to next year’s continental showpiece in Morocco.

They next face Gambia in the final round of qualifiers.