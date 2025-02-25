What we have done has not been in vain – Bonmati

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, February 25, 2025 – Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati says Spain’s players “battled hard” during the Luis Rubiales case and it “has not been in vain”.

Former Spanish football federation boss Rubiales was last week found guilty of sexual assault after kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the 2023 World Cup medal ceremony.

Players testified in court in support of Hermoso, after World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda was sacked by the federation as part of the incident.

Speaking before Spain’s Women’s Nations League match against England at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday, Bonmati said she hopes speaking out about what happened can help lead to change in football and wider society.

“I hope that this case makes changes in our country, in our football, to respect us better as footballers. But it’s also a global case,” the Barcelona forward said.

“I don’t want to only speak about footballers. I think this happens in other jobs. I hope this case helps anyone who is going through these things.

“I believe this case happened for a reason and makes us more respectable as women. It has been difficult but it makes us more champions.

“We didn’t only win on the pitch but also off the pitch. We are continuously fighting for our rights and women’s rights. We know we have to suffer a lot and that makes us stronger.”

Rubiales was acquitted of coercion, for allegedly trying to pressure Hermoso into saying publicly that the kiss was consensual.

“I was surprised that there was no sentence linked to coercion but the trial has served a purpose. We are all happy,” added Bonmati.

“We have been doing well on the pitch and supporting our teammates. We have battled hard and we know what we have done has not been in vain.”

Current Spain manager Montse Tome avoided answering direct questions about the case and wants to focus on footballing matters.

“My intention has been to ensure that when we are together on training camps and international duty, we are here to talk about football,” said Tome.

“I’m grateful for questions about football and now the case is coming to an end our position is clear, we have sided with the player.

“We hope things can go back to normal now and we want to focus on football once again.”

‘Players have shown remarkable courage’

Wednesday’s opponents England have shown solidarity with the Spanish players, with manager Sarina Wiegman and defender Lucy Bronze among those to voice their support.

Asked about Spain’s ability to perform on the pitch throughout the process, Wiegman said on Tuesday the players had shown “remarkable courage”.

“It says that the Spain team is a very good team. It also says they show resilience and they’re so brave,” she added.

“We’re talking about it again today and I would say we have to keep talking about it unfortunately.

“We have to keep telling the world that we stand in solidarity with them. Hopefully it will make a change.”

England forward Alessia Russo plays with Spain duo Laia Codina and Mariona Caldentey at Arsenal and said she has seen what they have gone through.

“It’s a testament to the players to be so brave to speak out but also to still be performing at the level they are,” said Russo.

“I’ve got teammates that have been through it and they have acted with so much class. We stand with them and back them all the way.

“It’s a real shame for what they have been through. They have never let their football standards slip so it’s a massive respect to them all.”