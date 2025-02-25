Red Bull ‘confident’ of gains with new car – Verstappen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 25, 2025 – Max Verstappen says Red Bull are “confident” they have made the right changes to their car as he seeks a fifth consecutive drivers’ title.

Verstappen’s fourth crown last year was founded on a dominant period in the first five races before McLaren, in particular, caught up in performance.

The Dutchman drove an outstanding season to defend his lead from Lando Norris, when the Briton’s McLaren was the faster car in the second half of the year.

Verstappen said: “The development direction we chose at the time showed a lot of promise, but unfortunately it didn’t work like that on track so we had to change a few things.

“Now let’s hope that is the right direction. We are confident it is the right direction but let’s see how much we can extract out of it for this final season with this car.”

The new car, the RB21, will run for the first time in a short ‘filming day’ test in Bahrain on Tuesday before the official pre-season test starts at the same track on Wednesday.

Red Bull have released some official photographs of the car but they were taken in a studio and the car has been shot in low light, so any important aerodynamic details are obscured.

Verstappen said: “My motivation is there. Last year was not straightforward but we still won the championship. I am very excited to look ahead and hopefully we can improve our car, and that is a motivation in itself.”

If he becomes champion again, he will be only the second driver in F1 history to win five titles in a row, after Michael Schumacher.

It is the first time since 2005 that Red Bull have gone into a season without their design leader Adrian Newey. The design legend is joining Aston Martin on 3 March.

Verstappen said: “I don’t think we should think about that too much. It is done. He is not there any more. That’s how it is. It’s how it’s been last year and I trust also the people who are there at the moment, we have to do it all together.

“It is a team effort but I have a lot of respect for what Adrian has done for the team, have a great relationship with Adrian and I am excited for him to start a new project.”

Verstappen has a new team-mate this season in New Zealander Liam Lawson, after Sergio Perez was paid off last December following a second consecutive disappointing season.

Lawson has made it clear he knows his job is to support Verstappen as much as possible.

“The team’s goal is to win the constructors’ (championship) and obviously they weren’t able to do that last year, and that’s the clear goal going into this year,” Lawson said.

“So obviously we’re doing the best job we can to make the car as fast as possible, and for me if we’re in a position that we’re fighting for winning the constructors’ then I’m doing my job.

“That’s really where the team’s goal for me and their expectation for me is at, outside of obviously my goals for Formula 1.”