Kenya Pipeline players celebrate in a past match.

Volleyball

Pipeline oiled up and ready to defend regional crown in Uganda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 25, 2025 – Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball coach Geoffrey Omondi says the team are raring to go at the CAVB Zone V Club Championships in Lugogo, Uganda, this week.

Omondi says they have cured their Achilles heel and equipped themselves fully to handle whatever calibre of opponent.

“We have increased the intensity of the training. We are working on speed…front and back court defences so we are able to deal with our opponents accordingly,” the former Trailblazers Volleyball Club coach said.

The oil merchants will be out to defend the crown they won at last year’s edition in Kigali, Rwanda, where they dispatched hosts Rwanda Revenue Authority in straight sets.

The tournament serves off on February 26 (Wednesday) until March 4 with top men and women’s clubs from the East African region in contention.

Pipeline will be keen to transfer their hot searing form in the league to the regional level.

Ahead of their departure on Tuesday evening, the tactician promised to give their fans plenty to smile about when they return from their next-door neighbours.

“We want to give them the best game they have ever seen. We don’t want to disappoint them…we want to keep winning so they are always happy because when they are happy, then we are happy as well,” he said.

Omondi has named a 14-woman squad for the mission in Uganda, which includes new signings setters Faith Imodia and Immaculate Nekesa, opposite hitters Mariam Musa and Betty Sifuna, middle blocker Marian Sokoiyo as well as Noel Lurambi.

