Over my dead body – we won’t give up title says Arteta

LONDON, England, February 25, 2025 – Arsenal will not stop fighting for the Premier League title despite slipping 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, says Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard admitted that Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by West Ham was a “tough one to take” but any thoughts of giving up the chase would be “over my dead body”.

“Mathematically it is possible.” he added.

“Three days ago we could close a gap and you are like ‘you are one-and-a-half games away’.

“The difficulty is higher than three days ago but if you are going to win the Premier League you have to do something special.

“If you are going to win the Premier League with the circumstances we have you will probably have to do something that nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League.”