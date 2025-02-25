Over my dead body - we won't give up title says Arteta - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mikel Arteta during Arsenal training. PHOTO/Arsenal/X

English Premiership

Over my dead body – we won’t give up title says Arteta

Published

LONDON, England, February 25, 2025 – Arsenal will not stop fighting for the Premier League title despite slipping 11 points behind leaders Liverpool, says Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Spaniard admitted that Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by West Ham was a “tough one to take” but any thoughts of giving up the chase would be “over my dead body”.

“Mathematically it is possible.” he added.

“Three days ago we could close a gap and you are like ‘you are one-and-a-half games away’.

“The difficulty is higher than three days ago but if you are going to win the Premier League you have to do something special.

“If you are going to win the Premier League with the circumstances we have you will probably have to do something that nobody else has done in the history of the Premier League.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved