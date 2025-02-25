Double World Cup winner Kitshoff forced to retire

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, February 25, 2025 – South Africa’s double World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff has been forced to retire from rugby after suffering a serious neck injury.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury in September 2024 while playing in a Currie Cup match for Western Province, and subsequently revealed he was “two millimetres from death”.

Kitshoff, who won 83 South Africa caps, played for Ulster during the 2023-24 season before returning to home side Stormers, the United Rugby Championship side based in Cape Town.

“It is obviously incredibly disappointing for my career to end in this way, but unfortunately the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high,” said Kitshoff, who was part of South Africa’s World Cup-winning teams in Japan in 2019 and France in 2023.

“After undergoing initial conservative therapy, the decision was taken to have stabilising surgery,” his Stormers team said.

“Following an extensive rehabilitation process he has been left with significantly reduced rotation of his neck and the advice from a specialist neurosurgeon was that there would be a high risk of another injury should he continue playing.”

Kitshoff’s distinguished career began with Stormers as an 18-year-old, the front-rower making his debut for the club in 2011, before collecting his first international cap five years later.

He spent two seasons with French club Bordeaux, in addition to his spell with Ulster.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus said: “He is a true team man, and he earned enormous respect from his team-mates and the coaches with his high work ethic, drive to be the best he can on the field, and his down-to-earth nature.

“He will always remain a warrior and fine ambassador of what the Springboks stand for, and we wish him luck as he begins this new chapter in his life.”