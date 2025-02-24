Up next for Shujaa? France, Britain, Spain await at Hong Kong 7s - Capital Sports
Kenya's Jone Kubu in action against Great Britain. PHOTO/SHUJAA

Rugby

Up next for Shujaa? France, Britain, Spain await at Hong Kong 7s

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 24, 2025 – The national men’s rugby 7s team will face Spain, Great Britain and France in the next leg of the World Series in Hong Kong on March 28-30.

Shujaa will be hoping to redeem themselves after a poor outing in the fourth leg of the series in Vancouver, Canada where they finished 12th, out of 12 teams.

Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua’s side lost 19-14 to Ireland in the 11th place playoff on Sunday night to close out, arguably, their worst outing in the World Series thus far this season.

In Hong Kong, it doesn’t get any better in terms of the calibre of teams they will face.

All the three opponents are familiar to them, having faced each one of them before and lost.

Shujaa were pooled in Group A of the Vancouver 7s with France and Great Britain, losing 33-7 and 28-10 to the two sides respectively.

On the other hand, they lost 14-7 to the Spaniards at the second leg of the series in Cape Town in December last year.

Granted, despite their disappointments thus far, Shujaa sit in ninth place with 15 points – 17 adrift of eighth-placed GB and equal as 10th-placed Uruguay.

