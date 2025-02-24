Slovenian Vincic to referee Galatasaray v Fenerbahce

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ISTANBUL, Turkey, February 24, 2025 – Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been appointed for the Istanbul derby between Turkey’s title rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahce.

The 45-year-old has been drafted in by the Turkish Football Federation for Monday’s top-of-the-table fixture after a request from both clubs, according to ESPN., external

The decision to use the official who took charge of last season’s Champions League final follows several controversies in Turkish football over the past 18 months.

Adana Demirspor walked off the pitch during their match with Galatasaray earlier this month in protest at a penalty awarded against them.

The league was suspended in December 2023 after a referee was punched on the pitch by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca after his team conceded a 97th-minute equaliser.

Fenerbahce trail league leaders Galatasaray in the Super Lig by six points before Monday’s game (17:00 GMT).

Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho has welcomed the decision after previously describing the environment in the country as “toxic”.

“I think it’s important for the credibility, for the image of the match,” Mourinho said.

“If it is a top referee, and it’s a top European referee, I am happy with that because I love to win like everybody else but I am a person that needs fair play.”