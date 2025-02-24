Olympic, St. Johns’ Junior win M-PESA Jr. NBA Nairobi Edition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 24, 2025 – St. John’s Junior School from Korogocho and Kibera’s Olympic Junior School were crowned champions of the Nairobi edition of the inaugural Mpesa Jr NBA Championships at the SABIS International School, over the weekend.

St John’s claimed the boys’ title after an enthralling 16-13 win over Olympic Junior Secondary School (JSS) of Kibera.

St. John’s Byron Onyango set the tone early with a smooth two-pointer before Olympics’ Antony Onyango responded, keeping the score tight at 9-7 by halftime.

The Korogocho-based side then won 7-6 in the last two quarters to win the top gong despite a spirited comeback from Olympic.

St John’s head coach Brian Busaka gave props to their opponents for a thrilling final.

“Our opponents were tough and highly experienced, pushing us to our limits, giving us a real challenge, but we played a tactical game, which ultimately led us to victory,” Busaka said.

He also exalted the importance of the tournament as an opportunity for his players to not only become better basketballers but well-rounded individuals.

“First, I want to thank the Jr. NBA and the Safaricom M-PESA team for organising this wonderful tournament, providing our young players with a platform to showcase their talents. This has been a great experience, especially for those who have never played in such high-quality facilities. They have also had the opportunity to interact and learn not just about basketball but also about the financial literacy services offered by the M-PESA team,” the coach said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A young basketballer in action at the Mpesa Jr NBA tournament at SABIS International School. PHOTO/WESANZA

At the same time, Makini School and Buruburu’s Harambee Junior School secured third and fourth place, respectively, in the Boys’ category.

Olympic girls revenge

In the girls’ category, Olympic JSS revenged for the boys’ disappointment with a 25-3 thrashing of St John’s in the final.

Coach Ezra Alenga’s squad controlled the tempo from the opening tip, closing the first half with a commanding 13-3 lead.

They then wrapped up the title with a 12-0 victory in the last half.

Speaking after the win, Olympic’s Cecilia Amimo described their win as historic insofar as their basketball careers are concerned.

“Being crowned Jr. NBA Nairobi champions is something we are incredibly happy about as a team. This is a historic moment in our basketball journey. We came prepared, knowing the competition would be tough considering there were many teams, and our hard work paid off,” Amimo said. A young basketballer in action at the Mpesa Jr NBA tournament at the SABIS International School. PHOTO/WESANZA

She expressed optimism that the tournament will unearth as many talents as possible and inspire them to persist in basketball.

“Training consistently gave us the edge, and we dominated on both ends of the court. I am also thrilled to receive a smartphone from Safaricom, it is really an amazing reward that I personally didn’t expect. Tournaments like this will inspire more young players to take up the game and dream big,” she said.

In the same category, Daima and Chrisco Junior Schools finished third and fourth, respectively.

Post-tournament analysis

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking after the tournament, Victor Odada, Head of M-PESA Payments at Safaricom, said it was a fulfilling experience to see players from different locations and backgrounds come together to showcase their talents.

“The Nairobi edition has been amazing, witnessing a huge number of players from all walks of life. As Safaricom through M-PESA, we are happy to be part of this initiative geared towards, supporting, nurturing and transforming lives of our young Kenyans. We are not only exposing their talents to the world but also educating and equipping them with essential financial management skills,” Odada said.

Michael Finley, NBA Africa – Kenya Country Lead, said the tournament exceeded expectations in terms of turnout and the skills exhibited.

“We have made a strong start in the Nairobi region, with an impressive turnout. We aimed for 400 players, but the turnout exceeded expectations, with over 500 participants taking part in the tournament. The level of talent displayed over the past two days, despite some schools lacking proper basketball facilities, highlights the immense potential we have as a country. We want to continue empowering and supporting these young talents and help them grow their careers through basketball,” Finley said.

As part of their victory, players from both winning teams walked away with smartphones and airtime courtesy of Safaricom M-PESA.

The two-day M-PESA Jr. NBA Nairobi Edition featured 550 players from 40 teams representing 24 schools across Nairobi.

Beyond the on-court action, Safaricom integrated financial literacy sessions through M-PESA Go, equipping the young players with essential financial management skills.

The tournament now heads to Mombasa on March 8th – 9th, 2025, at Aga Khan Academy.