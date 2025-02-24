Man Utd to make up to 200 more staff redundant

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, February 24, 2025 – Manchester United will make up to 200 jobs redundant to “return the club to profitability”.

About 250 members of staff were made redundant last year in a first wave of cost-cutting measures by co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

In a meeting with staff on Monday, United chief executive Omar Berrada informed employees that there would be a fresh round of redundancies as part of a “transformation plan”.

A club statement read: “The transformation plan aims to return the club to profitability after five consecutive years of losses since 2019.”

It added that “approximately 150-200 jobs may be made redundant, subject to a consultation process with employees”, with the process expected to take between three and four months.

Last week the club revealed a loss of £27.7m in their second quarter financial results and the Red Devils have lost more than £300m over the past three years.

United are on course for their lowest finish in the Premier League era as Ruben Amorim’s team are 15th in the table after Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Everton.

The club statement added that the additional measures are being taken to “improve the club’s financial sustainability and enhance operational efficiency.

“This will create a more solid financial platform from which the club can invest in men’s and women’s football success and improved infrastructure.”

Berrada said: “We have a responsibility to put Manchester United in the strongest position to win across our men’s, women’s and academy teams.

“These hard choices are necessary to put the club back on a stable financial footing.

“We have lost money for the past five consecutive years. This cannot continue.

“Our two main priorities as a club are delivering success on the pitch for our fans and improving our facilities. We cannot invest in these objectives if we are continuously losing money.”

What other changes will there be?

United also announced the appointment of Marc Armstrong as the club’s chief business officer on Monday.

The transformation plan will include some staff moving from Old Trafford to the club’s Carrington training base and a reduced presence will be maintained in London, but all the club’s leadership will be Manchester-based, including Armstrong.

Free lunches will no longer be provided for staff at Old Trafford, saving more than £1m a year, while the catering arrangements at Carrington will be unchanged for the remainder of the season.

The club’s annual donation to the Manchester United Disabled Supporters Association (MUDSA) will remain at £40,000 and the club is in talks with Manchester United Foundation (MUF) about its level of contribution.

Ratcliffe has announced a string of cost-cutting measures since his investment in United, with the club saying at the time that the first round of redundancies would save between £40m-£45m.

The club’s latest financial results showed they spent £14.5m on sacking Erik ten Hag, his coaching staff and former sporting director Dan Ashworth during Ratcliffe’s first full season as co-owner.

Winning the Europa League is the team’s only realistic avenue of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

Should the club fail to do so, they will suffer a £10m annual drop in their sponsorship deal with Adidas.