Kenyan runner provisionally suspended for testing positive for two banned substances - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan athlete Brimin Kipkorir. PHOTO/SYDNEY MARATHON

Athletics

Kenyan runner provisionally suspended for testing positive for two banned substances

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 24, 2025 – Kenyan marathoner Brimin Kipkorir has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for two banned substances.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the 35-year-old tested positive for erythroprotein (EPO) and furosemide after an out-of-competition test.

EPO is traditionally used to increase red blood cells in anaemic patients but is commonly abused by athletes to enhance performance by increasing endurance.

On the other hand, furosemide is banned because of its ability to help athletes reduce weight and gain an unfair competitive advantage.

Furthermore, it can also help to hide the detection of other banned substances in the blood by flushing out the system through increased urine production.

Kipkorir has now been issued with a notice of allegation and is expected to respond to AIU.

His last race was on December 15, last year, when he clocked 2:11:41 to win the Taipei Marathon.

In the same year, he won at the Sydney Marathon (2:06:18) and finished seventh at the Hamburg Marathon (2:07:06).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He is also a two-time Frankfurt Marathon champion (in 2022 and 2023) as well as the 2019 StanChart Nairobi Marathon (2:10:43).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved