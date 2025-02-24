Kenyan runner provisionally suspended for testing positive for two banned substances

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 24, 2025 – Kenyan marathoner Brimin Kipkorir has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for two banned substances.

In a statement, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said the 35-year-old tested positive for erythroprotein (EPO) and furosemide after an out-of-competition test.

EPO is traditionally used to increase red blood cells in anaemic patients but is commonly abused by athletes to enhance performance by increasing endurance.

On the other hand, furosemide is banned because of its ability to help athletes reduce weight and gain an unfair competitive advantage.

Furthermore, it can also help to hide the detection of other banned substances in the blood by flushing out the system through increased urine production.

Kipkorir has now been issued with a notice of allegation and is expected to respond to AIU.

His last race was on December 15, last year, when he clocked 2:11:41 to win the Taipei Marathon.

In the same year, he won at the Sydney Marathon (2:06:18) and finished seventh at the Hamburg Marathon (2:07:06).

He is also a two-time Frankfurt Marathon champion (in 2022 and 2023) as well as the 2019 StanChart Nairobi Marathon (2:10:43).