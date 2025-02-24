Kean out of hospital after collapsing on pitch - Capital Sports
Fiorentina's Moise Kean. PHOTO/ACF FIORENTINA

Football

Kean out of hospital after collapsing on pitch

Published

VERONA, Italy, February 24, 2025 – Fiorentina striker Moise Kean has been discharged from hospital following tests after he collapsed on the pitch on Sunday.

The Italy forward suffered a head injury during his side’s 1-0 defeat at Hellas Verona.

Kean played on for six minutes after colliding with the knee of defender Pawel Dawidowicz.

The former Everton and Juventus forward then lost his balance and fell to the floor in the 64th minute and was taken to hospital after being treated on the pitch.

Fiorentina say the striker was released from a hospital in Verona “during the night” following the return of diagnostic test results.

Sixth-placed Fiorentina are next in action against Lecce on 28 February but have not confirmed whether Kean will be available.

The Italian is the club’s top scorer this season with 15 league goals.

In this article:
