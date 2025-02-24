Forever my idol: Jebet salutes Faith Kipyegon despite defeating her at Sirikwa Classic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 24, 2025 – World record holder for the women’s 10km, Agnes Jebet, says she reserves a lot of respect for triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon despite defeating her at the Sirikwa Classic on Saturday.

Jebet says competing against the double world record holder – and winning against her – used to be beyond her wildest dreams.

“It’s my first time competing with Faith and I respect her a lot. I grew up watching her and wanting to be like her. Today, I am happy about that I won my race. I wasn’t under any pressure, I just wanted to run my race,” she said.

The Valencia Half Marathon clocked 32:42 to win the senior women’s 10km at the World Cross Country Tour gold event, held at the Lobo Village in Eldoret. Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in action at the Sirikwa Classic. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

African 10,000m champion Janeth Chepng’etich came second after timing 33:52 whereas Miriam Chebet claimed the final podium place in 34:09.

Meanwhile, it was a race to forget for Kipyegon, who dropped out of the race in the second last lap, having trailed Jebet for the majority of it.

Back to Jebet, the 24-year-old was ecstatic after her triumph, expressing hope that it is a precursor to more success in the rest of the reason.

The Valencia Ibercaja 10km champion has earmarked the World Championships in Tokyo as the most coveted competition she intends to participate in this year.

“I hope this season’s works out well. I ended last season on a good note after disappointment of the Paris Olympics,” she said.

Jebet was competing at the Sirikwa Classic for the second time, having debuted at the first edition where she finished a disappointing 17th after clocking 35:38 in the women’s 10km.

For all her ‘troubles’ on Saturday, she pocketed approximately Ksh 780,000 in prize money as Chepng’etich and Chebet walked away with Ksh 650,000 and Ksh 520,000 respectively.