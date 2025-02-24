Fiorentina's Kean collapses on pitch after head injury - Capital Sports
Fiorentina's Moise Kean. PHOTO/ACF FIORENTINA

Football

Fiorentina’s Kean collapses on pitch after head injury

Published

VERONA, Italy, February 24, 2025 – Fiorentina striker Moise Kean collapsed on the pitch and was taken to hospital after sustaining a head injury during Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Hellas Verona.

The former Everton, Paris St-Germain and Juventus forward’s face collided with Pawel Dawidowicz’s knee as he fell while battling for the ball in the 58th minute.

Kean, 24, carried on playing following treatment before losing his balance and falling to the floor in the 64th minute. Players from both teams alerted medics before the Serie A match was halted.

The Italy striker, who has 15 goals in the top flight this season, was taken off on a stretcher and was seen wearing a neck brace before being taken to hospital.

“Moise Kean, during the match against Verona, suffered a head trauma. [He] is in hospital for tests,” Fiorentina said.

When play resumed, Hellas Verona midfielder Antoine Bernede scored the only goal of the game in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

In December, Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch during a game against Inter Milan, which led to the match being abandoned.

Bove had successful surgery following the incident and had a removable defibrillator fitted to prevent fatal cardiac arrest.

