Cole gone cold? Maresca not worried by Palmer form or body language - Capital Sports
Cole Palmer (L) celebrates with Wesley Fofana. PHOTO/CHELSEA FC X

English Premiership

Cole gone cold? Maresca not worried by Palmer form or body language

Published

LONDON, England, February 24, 2025 – Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says he is not concerned by Cole Palmer’s form or body language.

The Italian manager addressed the issue of the England international’s dip in form amid Chelsea’s run of two wins in 10 matches in all competitions.

The 22-year-old forward has not scored in any of his past six matches in all competitions and has not registered an assist in any of his past 13 matches.

But in 2024 he registered 26 goals and 13 assists – a Chelsea record and more than any other player in the Premier League during the last calendar year.

Asked about Palmer’s struggles before Southampton’s visit to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday, Maresca said: “No, I am not concerned about him.

“I am always concerned about general performances but not Cole because Cole is a human being and always during a season he can have some moments where he struggles a little bit more.

“Every game we expect a goal or an assist, but it is difficult. In this moment his team performance reflects the team’s that he struggles to score goals. We need to be more clinical when we get chances.

“Cole is just frustrated that we are not winning games. It is nothing more than that.”

Maresca listed Palmer’s missed chances against Manchester City and Aston Villa when denying that he, as a star player, seems angry at his team-mates, but seemed to admit that Chelsea are over-reliant on him being the match-winner.

Maresca said: “The problem with Cole is we rely on Cole for everything.

“I have said since the start we need to rely on the team for everything. For sure, there are top players like Cole, but we are not worried about Cole at all.”

Maresca said goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen will start on Tuesday despite his costly error at Villa Park on Sunday for Marco Asencio’s winning goal, and that defender Trevoh Chalobah is out for a “a week to 10 days”.

