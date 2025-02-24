AK concerned over male athletes’ poor results compared to female peers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 24, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) president Jack Tuwei has expressed concerns over dwindling performance of male athletes in international competitions.

Tuwei says it is time to look into the underlying reasons why male athletes have not been performing well compared to their female counterparts.

“Why are the male athletes not performing well compared to the female athletes? What is the problem. Is it because they are shy and it gets worse when they get to the starting line?” the president posed.

Tuwei further pointed out that boy child’s tribulations go beyond the track and field, noting that male athletes seems more shy and withdrawn even when it comes to media duties.

However, he expressed hope that the male athletes will rise to the occasion at this year’s World Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

“Why is it when they come to an event like these (media conferences) they are shy?

I hope when you go to Tokyo you will surpass the ladies,” Tuwei said.

The president’s comments are the latest in a long line of concerns that have been expressed over the performance of Kenyan male athletes.

For instance, at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, four out of 10 medals were won by male athletes including one gold (Emmanuel Korir), two silver (Stanley Mburu and Jacob Krop) as well as one bronze (Conseslas Kipruto).

At the next edition of the competition in Budapest in 2023, only Daniel Ebenyo (silver), Emmanuel Wanyonyi (silver) and Jacob Krop (bronze) came away with medals out of the overall 10 won by Kenya.

Last year’s Paris Olympics saw Wanyonyi become the only male athlete to win gold (in the men’s 800m) as Ronald Kwemoi (silver in men’s 5000m) and Abraham Kibiwot (bronze in 3000m steeplechase) won the other medals out of the 11 total for Kenya.

In November last year, Kenya’s road running legend Catherine Ndereba appealed to male athletes to not keep their problems to themselves but to speak it out to their friends that they may be helped.

She noted that male athletes are also suffering just like their female counterparts but are afraid of speaking out lest they be considered less of a man.

“When we talk about gender based violence, we are not talking about women but also men. They are also going through a lot but they don’t want to speak because they have been brought up to believe doing so is a sign of weakness…that crying is a sign of weakness. This is hurting a lot of them who chose to suffer in silence,” the two-time Chicago Marathon champion said.

AK, along with various stakeholders like the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), went on a countrywide tour to spread awareness on gender-based violence (GBV) and financial exploitation in the sport.

The federation have, furthermore, established a safeguarding department at Riadha House where athletes can report cases of GBV or seek psychosocial assistance.