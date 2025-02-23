Shell Autocross Championship Live Up To Its Billing As Vivo Boss Commits Long-Term Sponsorship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 – It was pomp and colour as the second round of the Shell Autocross championship got underway in Kiambu County Sunday before hundreds of ardent motorsport fans who thronged to the 300-acre Twisty 2 Track Circuit.

Vivo Energy Kenya Managing Director Peter Murungi made a significant announcement, expressing the group’s unwavering commitment to the 2025 Autocross championship that witnessed 40 drivers jostle for top honours at events.

This pledge, he emphasized, is a testament to Vivo Energy’s dedication to nurturing the country’s motorsport talent. Vivo Energy Kenya MD Peter Murungi gestures after an enthraling taste of rally experience driven by Amaan Ganatra during the Shell Autocross Championship 2025

Reflecting on Shell’s enduring legacy in motorsport, which spans over 75 years globally, Murungi stated, “We are committed to supporting the autocross, fostering its growth, and cultivating a new generation of motorsport talent. Our aim is to reignite the success of legends like Joginder Singh and Shekhar Mehta, ensuring their legacy lives on.”

Rajveer Thethy won the 4WD class, with Harpreet Singh Bhogai racing up the 2WD turbo buggy category.

Other winners of the outing were Neel Gohil, who won the open class; Jose Sardinia, 4WD non-turbo, Cheche Ababu cadet junior; Alan Bengi, Beta junior; and Sean Njumbi, who won the alpha junior class. Vivo Energy Kenya MD Peter Murungi joins motorsport stars Ian Duncan( Right) and Amaan Ganatra during the Shell Autocross Championship 2025

Rajveer Thethy clocked 06.14 to post the fastest time of the day after three heats.

Clerk of Course Mindo Gatimu hailed the event as a resounding success, with over 40 crews participating in the new format.

This achievement, he noted, is a testament to the growing popularity and success of the Shell Autocross championship.