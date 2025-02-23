‘Come in your numbers’ – Musonye urges fans ahead of Harambee Stars first-ever home tie in two years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 23, 2025 – Kenyans have been urged to turn up in numbers at the Nyayo Stadium on March 24 for Harambee Stars’ World Cup qualifier against Gabon.

Chair of the local organising committee (LOC) for the African Nations Championships (CHAN), Nicholas Musonye, says it is all systems go for the 30,000-seater stadium to host its first international match in close to two years.

“I want to urge Kenyans to come to Nyayo Stadium on 24th of next month where Kenya will be hosting Gabon for their World Cup qualifier. The match will be a perfect opportunity for us to test our readiness for CHAN. Any fears that Kenya will not be ready should now be put to bed,” Musonye said.

The chair further assured Kenyans that the difference in both venues compared to their previous dilapidated state is like day and night.

“They will be very surprised when they come to Nyayo and Kasarani. They are not the same stadiums that they used to see in previous years. Their outlook has totally changed. Kudos to the government for working overnight to ensure that we make progress,” the former Cecafa secretary general said.

Nyayo Stadium, as well as the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, are set to co-host the biggest football event to be held in Kenya thus far.

The continental competition was set for February this year but was rescheduled to August to give the co-hosts — Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania — to fine tune their preparations.

Contractors have been burning the midnight oil at both venues to ensure they are up to world class standard in time for CHAN.

Musonye says their sleepless nights have borne fruit as inspectors from Confederation of African Football (Caf) have been impressed with the progress.

“We have had officials from Caf to inspect the progress we have made on both venues. We have been in meetings with them to analyse how far we have come and they have given us the thumbs up,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Caf’s director of Director of Tournaments and Events, Samson Adamu, thanked the LOC for their commitment and passion to meeting the set deadlines.

“I’d like to thank Kenya for the commitment to make sure the tournament is a success. A lot of people were excited about the Chan draw organized in Nairobi. Congratulations to Kenya because there is great progress since January which means that work has not stopped even after the tournament was postponed (from February to August),” Adamu said.

He also announced that Caf will rope in members of the LOC into Caf’s various competitions, including the Under-17 and Under-20 Cup of Nations competitions in Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire, respectively, and also various inter-club competitions, in order for them to gain exposure and experience.

The Caf delegation visited the Nyayo and Kasarani competition venues as well as training venues at Kasarani Annex, Ulinzi Sports Complex and Police Sacco Stadium.

Kenya’s Harambee Stars currently lie fourth in Group ‘F’ of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with five points from four matches, behind Cote d’Ivoire (10 points), Gabon (nine) and Burundi (seven).

The other teams in the group are Gambia (three points) and Seychelles (no point).