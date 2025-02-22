World record holder Jebet rules Sirikwa Classic as triple Olympic champ Kipyegon drops out

ELDORET, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – World record holder Agnes Jebet put out a dominant performance to win the senior women’s 10km at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour on Saturday afternoon.
Jebet clocked 32:42 to cross the finish line first, ahead of African 10,000m champion Janeth Chepngetich (33:52) and Mirriam Chebet (34:09) who finished second and third respectively.
It was a virtuoso performance from the 24-year-old who led from gun to tape, taking a stranglehold of the lead from the second lap.
Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, who had been billed as a pre-race favourite, dropped out of the race with one lap to go.
More to follow…