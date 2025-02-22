World record holder Jebet rules Sirikwa Classic as triple Olympic champ Kipyegon drops out - Capital Sports
Agnes Jebet wins the senior women's 10km race. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Athletics

World record holder Jebet rules Sirikwa Classic as triple Olympic champ Kipyegon drops out

Published

ELDORET, Kenya, February 22, 2025 – World record holder Agnes Jebet put out a dominant performance to win the senior women’s 10km at the Sirikwa Classic World Cross Country Tour on Saturday afternoon.

Jebet clocked 32:42 to cross the finish line first, ahead of African 10,000m champion Janeth Chepngetich (33:52) and Mirriam Chebet (34:09) who finished second and third respectively.

It was a virtuoso performance from the 24-year-old who led from gun to tape, taking a stranglehold of the lead from the second lap.

Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon in action at the Sirikwa Classic. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, who had been billed as a pre-race favourite, dropped out of the race with one lap to go.

More to follow…

