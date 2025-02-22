Starlets look to make the chances count in Tunisia return tie

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Kenya’s Harambee Starlets have a mountain to climb in Tunis, in four days’ time, when they take on Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles Femeni in the return fixture of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier.

Starlets were held to a barren draw at home by the North African girls on Friday evening at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, and they now have to either force a scoring draw or win up north to progress to the second and final qualification round.

The team failed to make the most of their scoring chances, and played seemingly under pressure in the first leg.

Striker Mwanahalima Adam says the team has to do better offensively in the return leg, and still retains hope and faith they can progress.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net after the game, Adam, based in the United States with Kansas City, says they were unlucky not to have earned an advantage from the home leg, but have their work cut out in Tunis.

“We did our best but unfortunately we couldn’t get the goals that we needed so much. It was a tough game and with the chances we had, we should have done better. But we have that behind our backs, and we promise to correct and do better in the second leg. It will be tougher, but we are a tougher team as well. The focus remains qualification for the WAFCON,” Adam said after the match.