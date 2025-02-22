Starlets look to make the chances count in Tunisia return tie - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Starlets striker Mwanahalima Adam. PHOTO/Telecomasia.net

Football

Starlets look to make the chances count in Tunisia return tie

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Kenya’s Harambee Starlets have a mountain to climb in Tunis, in four days’ time, when they take on Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles Femeni in the return fixture of their 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Starlets were held to a barren draw at home by the North African girls on Friday evening at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, and they now have to either force a scoring draw or win up north to progress to the second and final qualification round.

The team failed to make the most of their scoring chances, and played seemingly under pressure in the first leg.

Striker Mwanahalima Adam says the team has to do better offensively in the return leg, and still retains hope and faith they can progress.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net after the game, Adam, based in the United States with Kansas City, says they were unlucky not to have earned an advantage from the home leg, but have their work cut out in Tunis.

“We did our best but unfortunately we couldn’t get the goals that we needed so much. It was a tough game and with the chances we had, we should have done better. But we have that behind our backs, and we promise to correct and do better in the second leg. It will be tougher, but we are a tougher team as well. The focus remains qualification for the WAFCON,” Adam said after the match.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved